Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 1 February 2026 at 12:09 IST

Union Budget 2026: Girls’ Hostel in Every District, Five University Townships Announced

In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of girls’ hostels in every district along with five new university townships, aiming to improve access to higher education, safety, and student infrastructure across India.

info desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

In the Union Budget 2026,  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of girls’ hostels in every district along with five new university townships, aiming to improve access to higher education, safety, and student infrastructure across India.

During her budget speech in Parliament, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that girls' hostels will be established in every district and five new townships will be set up.

Advertisement

This is a developing story…

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 1 February 2026 at 12:09 IST