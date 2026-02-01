Updated 1 February 2026 at 12:09 IST
Union Budget 2026: Girls’ Hostel in Every District, Five University Townships Announced
In the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of girls’ hostels in every district along with five new university townships, aiming to improve access to higher education, safety, and student infrastructure across India.
During her budget speech in Parliament, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced that girls' hostels will be established in every district and five new townships will be set up.
This is a developing story…
