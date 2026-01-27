Adani, Embraer Sign Pact To Make Aircraft In India

India's Adani Group and Brazil's Embraer SA will partner to set up a regional transport aircraft venture in India | Image: ANI

India's Adani Group and Brazil's Embraer SA will partner to set up a regional transport aircraft venture in India, the companies said on Tuesday, heralding Adani's entry into commercial aviation manufacturing.

The entry allows Adani, which runs airports and has a growing defence and aerospace business, to advance India's push to boost its share of aircraft manufacturing, from assembly to parts and component production.

In a joint statement, the companies said they signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation in aircraft manufacturing, supply chains, aftermarket services and pilot training, but did not disclose financial details.

"India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani's strong industrial capabilities," Arjan Meijer, the president and chief executive of Embraer Commercial Aviation, said in the statement.

The world's third-largest planemaker after Airbus and Boeing, Embraer specialises in regional jets carrying 70 to 140 passengers.

Its E2 family competes with Airbus's A220, but sits below the 150-plus-seat market dominated by the two industry giants.

Embraer, which assembles commercial passenger jets only in Brazil, has been seeking to expand its presence in India, having earlier partnered with Mahindra on the C-390 military transport.