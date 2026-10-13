UPI Charges on Select Merchant Payments to Begin After Diwali: NPCI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be introduced on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions after Diwali.

In a post on X, NPCI said, "UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, shall be implemented immediately post Diwali at a date to be notified separately."

The implementation date is yet to be announced separately by NPCI.