UPI Hits Record 754 Million Daily Transactions As Monthly Volume Crosses 20 Billion In October

UPI hits new record of surpassing 750 million transactions in one day during October 2025.

India's instant payment mechanism UPI developed by the National Payments Corporation of India has recorded a whooping 20.70 billion transactions in October, higher from 19.63 billion in September and 20.01 billion recorded in August.

As per NPCI data, the total transactions conducted were valued at Rs 27.28 crore in October, higher from Rs 24.90 lakh crore in the previous month and Rs 24.85 lakh crore during August this year.

The transaction recorded rose 25% annually, and the overall value of transactions rose 16%.

In October, UPI achieved a milestone of surpassing 750 million transactions in one day. On October 18, 2025, UPI recorded 754.37 million transactions, hitting a fresh all-time high in daily volume posted.

During the aforementioned period, the average daily transactions was 668 million, and the average daily basis recorded volume was Rs 87,993 crore. This indicated a surge as against September's daily transaction average of 654 million daily transactions worth Rs 82,991 crore.

