UPI Rules Change From August 1: From New Limits To Autopay Timings & Others—Full List

Starting from August 1, 2025, using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will come with new rules that every user needs to be aware of.

Why Are These Changes Being Made?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is introducing these updates in order to improve the speed, safety, and reliability of UPI transactions.

If you actively use apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm, these changes will directly affect how you check balances, make payments, and manage your transactions.

UPI processes more than 6 billion transactions in India. Recently, there have been many complaints about delays and outages, especially during April and May. NPCI discovered that one major reason was too many repeated requests made by users, like checking balances every few minutes or refreshing a payment status multiple times.

This overloads the system and slows down transactions for everyone. The new rules are meant to control this and make UPI smoother.

What Are The New UPI Rules From August 1?