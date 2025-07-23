UPI Rules Change From August 1: From New Limits To Autopay Timings & Others—Full List

Updated 23 July 2025 at 19:09 IST
Starting from August 1, 2025, using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will come with new rules that every user needs to be aware of.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is introducing these updates in order to improve the speed, safety, and reliability of UPI transactions.
If you actively use apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm, these changes will directly affect how you check balances, make payments, and manage your transactions.
UPI processes more than 6 billion transactions in India. Recently, there have been many complaints about delays and outages, especially during April and May. NPCI discovered that one major reason was too many repeated requests made by users, like checking balances every few minutes or refreshing a payment status multiple times.
This overloads the system and slows down transactions for everyone. The new rules are meant to control this and make UPI smoother.
1. There will be a limit on how many times you can check your balance daily (50 times/day).
2. There is also going to be a limit on viewing linked bank accounts to your mobile number to only 25 times a day.
3. There will be fixed time slots for autopay transactions.
4. There will also be a limit on checking transaction status, as you will only be allowed to check status 3 times only and there must be a gap of at least 90 seconds between each check.
