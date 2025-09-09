Urban Company IPO 2025: Key Details On Price Band, GMP, Subscription And Market Buzz

Home-services platform Urban Company is heading to Dalal Street this week with its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). The issue is one of the most closely watched in the tech space this year, buoyed by encouraging cues from the grey market that have lifted investor sentiment.

Urban Company IPO: Price Band and Fundraising Plan

The Gurugram-headquartered firm has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 98–Rs 103 per share. Through the issue, the company seeks to mobilise Rs 1,900 crore. This includes a fresh share sale worth Rs 472 crore to support business expansion, while existing shareholders will offload shares worth Rs 1,428 crore via an offer for sale (OFS).

Urban Company IPO: IPO Timeline

The subscription window opens on Wednesday, September 10, and will run through Friday, September 12. The allotment of shares is scheduled for September 15, followed by refunds and demat account credits on September 16. Trading is expected to commence on both the BSE and NSE from September 17.

Urban Company IPO: Application Size and Investor Categories

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 145 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,935 at the top end of the price range. Applications in this category can go up to 13 lots, or 1,885 shares, amounting to nearly Rs 1.95 lakh.



For Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), the thresholds are higher. Small NIIs must apply for at least 2,030 shares, translating to about Rs 2.09 lakh, while the minimum bid size for Big NIIs is 9,715 shares, or close to Rs 10 lakh.

Urban Company IPO: Grey Market Signals

In the unofficial grey market, Urban Company’s shares were quoting a premium of Rs 33 as of September 9, 2025 (12:31 PM), as per a market tracking website. Factoring this into the upper price band of Rs 103, the implied listing price works out to around Rs 136 per share—suggesting potential gains of just over 32%, as per the same market tracking website.

Company Background