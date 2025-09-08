Updated 8 September 2025 at 17:57 IST
Urban Company IPO 2025: Price Band, GMP, Subscription Dates & What Investors Should Know
Urban Company’s Rs 1,900 crore IPO opens Sept 10 with a price band of Rs 98–103 per share. The issue closes Sept 12, with listing on Sept 17. Last GMP at Rs 32 signals a 31% premium. The Gurugram-based home-services startup turned profitable in FY25 with Rs 239.8 crore net profit.
Home-services marketplace Urban Company is stepping into the capital market with its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) this week. The listing is among the most closely tracked tech IPOs of the year, with strong early signals from the grey market boosting investor expectations.
Urban Company IPO: Price Band and Issue Size
The company has set a price band of Rs 98–Rs 103 per share, aiming to raise Rs 1,900 crore. The offer includes a fresh issue of Rs 472 crore to fund growth initiatives and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 1,428 crore by existing shareholders.
Urban Company IPO: Subscription Window
The IPO will open on Wednesday, September 10 and close on Friday, September 12. Basis of allotment is expected on September 15, with refunds and demat credits scheduled for September 16. Shares are likely to debut on the BSE and NSE on September 17.
Urban Company IPO: Lot Size and Investor Categories
For retail investors, the minimum application size is one lot consisting of 145 shares, which requires an outlay of Rs 14,935 at the upper price band. The maximum permissible application in this category is 13 lots, or 1,885 shares, amounting to around Rs 1.95 lakh.
Non-institutional investors face higher thresholds: Small NIIs must apply for at least 2,030 shares, translating into an investment of approximately Rs 2.09 lakh, while Big NIIs need to bid for at least 9,715 shares, requiring about Rs 10 lakh.
Urban Company IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP) Buzz
Urban Co. IPO’s last recorded grey market premium stood at Rs 32 as of September 8, 2025, 4:36 PM. With the cap price fixed at Rs 103, the estimated listing price works out to around Rs 135, implying a potential upside of 31.07 percent per share, as per a market tracking website.
Business Snapshot
Founded in 2014 as UrbanClap, the Gurugram-based platform connects consumers with service professionals across categories such as beauty, cleaning, repairs, and home maintenance. Over time, the company has expanded beyond India to international markets including the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. Importantly, Urban Company turned profitable in FY25, reporting a net profit of Rs 239.8 crore—a turnaround after years of losses that has bolstered investor confidence.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 17:57 IST