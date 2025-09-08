Urban Company IPO 2025: Price Band, GMP, Subscription Dates & What Investors Should Know

Home-services marketplace Urban Company is stepping into the capital market with its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) this week. The listing is among the most closely tracked tech IPOs of the year, with strong early signals from the grey market boosting investor expectations.

Urban Company IPO: Price Band and Issue Size

The company has set a price band of Rs 98–Rs 103 per share, aiming to raise Rs 1,900 crore. The offer includes a fresh issue of Rs 472 crore to fund growth initiatives and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 1,428 crore by existing shareholders.

Urban Company IPO: Subscription Window

The IPO will open on Wednesday, September 10 and close on Friday, September 12. Basis of allotment is expected on September 15, with refunds and demat credits scheduled for September 16. Shares are likely to debut on the BSE and NSE on September 17.

Urban Company IPO: Lot Size and Investor Categories

For retail investors, the minimum application size is one lot consisting of 145 shares, which requires an outlay of Rs 14,935 at the upper price band. The maximum permissible application in this category is 13 lots, or 1,885 shares, amounting to around Rs 1.95 lakh.

Non-institutional investors face higher thresholds: Small NIIs must apply for at least 2,030 shares, translating into an investment of approximately Rs 2.09 lakh, while Big NIIs need to bid for at least 9,715 shares, requiring about Rs 10 lakh.

Urban Company IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP) Buzz

Urban Co. IPO’s last recorded grey market premium stood at Rs 32 as of September 8, 2025, 4:36 PM. With the cap price fixed at Rs 103, the estimated listing price works out to around Rs 135, implying a potential upside of 31.07 percent per share, as per a market tracking website.

Business Snapshot

Founded in 2014 as UrbanClap, the Gurugram-based platform connects consumers with service professionals across categories such as beauty, cleaning, repairs, and home maintenance. Over time, the company has expanded beyond India to international markets including the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. Importantly, Urban Company turned profitable in FY25, reporting a net profit of Rs 239.8 crore—a turnaround after years of losses that has bolstered investor confidence.