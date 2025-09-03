Urban Company Targets Rs 1,900 Crore Valuation IPO: All You Need To Know

The home services brand Urban Company, which is backed by Tiger Global on Wednesday decided to set a price band between Rs 98-103 per share for its listing, while targeting a valuation of $1.7 billion (Rs 1,900 crore approximately) at the top end, a Reuters report said.

Urban Company IPO: Details

Urban Company, which was founded in 2014 as UrbanClap, has become India's largest home as well as beauty services app, offering everything, starting from facials to plumbing repairs.

It has competitors like Housejoy and Sulekha, but it has scaled up by tapping rising demand for professional help through smartphone as well as lists over 48,000 active service professionals on its roster, as per its website.

The listing is expected to give partial exits to early backers including Accel India, Elevation Capital and Tiger Global, while funding marketing and technology upgrades, as per its prospectus.

The initial public offering (IPO) opens for bidding on September 10, 2025, for three days with Urban Company aiming to raise 4.72 billion rupees through fresh shares, the report added.

While the firm has expanded to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, India is still its core market, contributing to nearly 90% of revenue, the prospectus revealed.