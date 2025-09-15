Updated 15 September 2025 at 14:52 IST
Urban Company IPO Allotment Status: Allotment Date, Listing Date & How to Check
Urban Company’s Rs 1,900-cr IPO closed on 12 Sept 2025, oversubscribed 103.6 times. Allotment finalized on 15 Sept; shares credited/refunds on 16 Sept; listing on NSE & BSE set for 17 Sept. Investors can check allotment via registrar’s site, stock exchange portals, or broker apps.
Urban Company’s much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) has drawn strong interest from investors, reflecting both the company’s rapid growth in India’s services sector and the broader appetite for consumer-tech listings. With the subscription period now closed, attention has shifted to the IPO allotment process.
Allotment Date
The share allotment for Urban Company’s IPO is expected to be finalised soon, typically within a few working days after the subscription window ends. On this date, investors will find out whether they have secured shares or if their applications remain unallotted.
Listing Date
Following the allotment, successful applicants will see the credited shares in their demat accounts ahead of the listing day. The stock is likely to debut on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The exact listing date will generally be announced by the exchanges once the allotment process concludes, usually within a week.
How to Check Allotment Status
Investors can check the status of their allotment in the following ways:
1. Registrar’s Website – The IPO’s official registrar will provide a dedicated allotment link where applicants can enter their PAN number, application number, or demat details.
2. Stock Exchange Portals – Both NSE and BSE host allotment status trackers for investors.
3. Brokerage Apps – Many stockbroking platforms also update investors on allotment outcomes once they are declared.
Applicants who do not receive shares will have their refund processed directly into their bank accounts or payment wallets linked to the IPO application.
IPO Details at a Glance
Price Band: Rs 98–Rs 103 per share.
Issue Size: Around Rs 1,900 crore.
Issue Structure: Combination of fresh issue and offer for sale, catering to both institutional and retail investors.
Grey Market Premium (GMP): As per a leading market tracking website, Urban Co.’s IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹60 as of 1:36 PM on September 15, 2025, against the price band of Rs103, indicating an estimated listing price of around Rs 163 per share and a likely gain of 58.25 percent.
Subscription: The IPO was oversubscribed over 100 times, led by strong demand from qualified institutional buyers.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational, and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.
