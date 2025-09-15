Urban Company IPO Allotment Status: Allotment Date, Listing Date & How to Check

Urban Company’s much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) has drawn strong interest from investors, reflecting both the company’s rapid growth in India’s services sector and the broader appetite for consumer-tech listings. With the subscription period now closed, attention has shifted to the IPO allotment process.

Allotment Date

The share allotment for Urban Company’s IPO is expected to be finalised soon, typically within a few working days after the subscription window ends. On this date, investors will find out whether they have secured shares or if their applications remain unallotted.

Listing Date

Following the allotment, successful applicants will see the credited shares in their demat accounts ahead of the listing day. The stock is likely to debut on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The exact listing date will generally be announced by the exchanges once the allotment process concludes, usually within a week.

How to Check Allotment Status

Investors can check the status of their allotment in the following ways:



1. Registrar’s Website – The IPO’s official registrar will provide a dedicated allotment link where applicants can enter their PAN number, application number, or demat details.



2. Stock Exchange Portals – Both NSE and BSE host allotment status trackers for investors.



3. Brokerage Apps – Many stockbroking platforms also update investors on allotment outcomes once they are declared.



Applicants who do not receive shares will have their refund processed directly into their bank accounts or payment wallets linked to the IPO application.

IPO Details at a Glance

Price Band: Rs 98–Rs 103 per share.



Issue Size: Around Rs 1,900 crore.



Issue Structure: Combination of fresh issue and offer for sale, catering to both institutional and retail investors.



Grey Market Premium (GMP): As per a leading market tracking website, Urban Co.’s IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹60 as of 1:36 PM on September 15, 2025, against the price band of Rs103, indicating an estimated listing price of around Rs 163 per share and a likely gain of 58.25 percent.

Subscription: The IPO was oversubscribed over 100 times, led by strong demand from qualified institutional buyers.