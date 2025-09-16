Updated 16 September 2025 at 11:24 IST
Urban Company IPO Allotment Today: Here’s How to Check Status Online On NSE, BSE& GMP Trend
Urban Company has finalised IPO allotment status for investors after its issue was oversubscribed 103.63 times. With a strong GMP of ₹52 indicating a likely 50% listing gain, investors can now check their allotment on BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime portals using PAN, application number, or DP ID.
Urban Company’s highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) has received an overwhelming response from investors, underscoring strong demand for consumer-tech listings. The IPO was subscribed 103.63 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion subscribed a staggering 140.20 times. Retail investors’ quota was booked 39.25 times, while non-institutional investors saw 74.04 times subscription.
Urban Company IPO Price Band
The Rs 1,900 crore IPO consisted of fresh equity shares worth ₹472 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,428 crore. The price band was set at Rs 98–103 per share.
Urban Company IPO GMP Today
According to market observers, the Urban Company IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹52 as of September 16, 2025, 08:32 AM. Based on the upper price band of ₹103, the estimated listing price is around ₹155, reflecting an expected gain of 50.49% per share.
How to Check Urban Company IPO Allotment Status on BSE
Investors can check allotment status online through the BSE portal by following these steps:
Visit the BSE issue application status page
Select issue type and issue name
Enter PAN number or application number
Complete the captcha and click on ‘Search’
Checking Allotment Status on NSE
Visit NSE’s IPO bid verification page
Register if you are a first-time user
Select 'Urban Company' from the dropdown
Enter application number and details
Click ‘Get Data’ to view status
Check Status via Registrar (MUFG Intime India)
Alternatively, investors can visit MUFG Intime India’s official website, select Urban Company from the dropdown, and enter PAN, application number, or DP ID to check allotment details.
