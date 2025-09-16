Urban Company IPO Allotment Today: Here’s How to Check Status Online On NSE, BSE& GMP Trend

Urban Company’s highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) has received an overwhelming response from investors, underscoring strong demand for consumer-tech listings. The IPO was subscribed 103.63 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion subscribed a staggering 140.20 times. Retail investors’ quota was booked 39.25 times, while non-institutional investors saw 74.04 times subscription.



Urban Company IPO Price Band

The Rs 1,900 crore IPO consisted of fresh equity shares worth ₹472 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,428 crore. The price band was set at Rs 98–103 per share.



Urban Company IPO GMP Today

According to market observers, the Urban Company IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹52 as of September 16, 2025, 08:32 AM. Based on the upper price band of ₹103, the estimated listing price is around ₹155, reflecting an expected gain of 50.49% per share.

How to Check Urban Company IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors can check allotment status online through the BSE portal by following these steps:

Visit the BSE issue application status page

Select issue type and issue name

Enter PAN number or application number

Complete the captcha and click on ‘Search’

Checking Allotment Status on NSE

Visit NSE’s IPO bid verification page

Register if you are a first-time user

Select 'Urban Company' from the dropdown

Enter application number and details

Click ‘Get Data’ to view status