Urban Company IPO Opens Today: Price Band, Key Dates, And What Investors Should Know

Gurugram-based home-services marketplace Urban Company is set to make its stock market debut this week with its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The issue has already become one of the most closely tracked tech listings of 2025, with upbeat signals from the grey market fuelling investor appetite.

Urban Company IPO: Price band

Urban Company has fixed its IPO price band at Rs 98–103 per share, aiming to raise Rs 1,900 crore. Of this, Rs 472 crore will come from a fresh issue to fund business expansion, while existing shareholders plan to divest Rs 1,428 crore worth of equity through an offer for sale (OFS).

Urban Company IPO: Timeline and listing

The three-day subscription window opens on September 10 and closes on September 12. Share allotment is expected on September 15, with refunds and demat credits likely by September 16. The stock is slated to list on both the BSE and NSE on September 17.

Urban Company IPO: Subscription details

For retail investors, the minimum bid size has been set at one lot of 145 shares, requiring an outlay of Rs 14,935 at the upper price band. They can apply for up to 13 lots, amounting to nearly Rs 1.95 lakh. In the case of Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), the thresholds are higher. Small NIIs must bid for at least 2,030 shares, which translates to an investment of about Rs 2.09 lakh, while Large NIIs need to apply for a minimum of 9,715 shares, amounting to close to Rs 10 lakh.

Urban Company IPO: Grey Market Premium

The IPO is drawing strong traction in the grey market. As of September 10, 2025 (11:01 AM), the grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 38, as per a market tracking website. This suggests a potential listing price of Rs 141 per share—about 36.9% above the issue price, as per the same website.

Company Snapshot

Founded in 2014 as UrbanClap, Urban Company has built a strong presence in beauty, cleaning, appliance repair, and home maintenance services. Beyond India, it operates in markets such as the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. A key confidence booster for investors is its financial turnaround—after years of losses, the company posted a net profit of Rs 239.8 crore in FY25, marking a major milestone in its growth journey.