US Attack On Iran: How Rising Oil Prices Could Impact India

The United States’ sudden airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have sent shockwaves through global energy and financial markets, with experts warning of dire consequences if the conflict escalates. Particularly vulnerable is India, which could face a severe economic jolt if Iran retaliates by closing the critical Strait of Hormuz.



Brent Surges, Markets Brace for Volatility

President Donald Trump confirmed the military operation in a televised address and a post on Truth Social, calling the strikes a “spectacular success.” He claimed that “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” and warned that the US would “not hesitate to hit additional targets” unless Tehran de-escalates.

The targets—Isfahan, Fordo, and Natanz—are central to Iran’s nuclear program and lie near critical energy routes.

Analysts are now bracing for oil market turmoil as trading resumes. Brent crude has already surged 18% since June 10, hitting a five-month high of $79.04 on Thursday. According to a Reuters report, the S&P 500 index remained mostly flat despite an initial dip following Israel’s June 13 attack on Iran.



Strait of Hormuz: A Chokepoint for India

Experts warn that the real risk lies ahead. If Iran shuts down the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for global energy—India will be among the hardest-hit nations.

"...If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, India will definitely suffer. About 20 per cent of the world's crude oil and 25 per cent of the world's natural gas flows through these," said Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said to ANI.





"India will suffer because oil prices will go up, inflation will rise, and there is an estimate that for every ten-dollar increase in the price of crude oil, India’s GDP will suffer by 0.5 per cent," he warned.

