Washington: Monday began with a small and unsettling moment for millions of Americans, after customers of some of the largest banks in the United States expressed frustration over difficulties in online banking access. The customers reported login issues, with some even claiming difficulties checking their account balances.

By late morning, the private frustration had become public. The customers of some of the largest banks in the US were reporting trouble reaching online accounts and moving money. The outage-tracking website Downdetector was flooded with complaints, with users reporting problems accessing banking services, raising concerns over disruptions to online transactions and account access.

The event, which first looked like a banking failure, soon narrowed to a single source. JPMorgan Chase later confirmed that a fault inside the systems had rippled outward, slowing transactions for anyone dealing with Chase.

It was later confirmed that the disruption was not a cyberattack. JPMorgan Chase stated that it had experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premises hardware systems. It stressed that the problem was not cyber-related and was not systemic.

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A Chase spokesperson said that due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. The bank added that the technical teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Some customers were instead greeted by a blunter message, which said: “Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

According to Downdetector, reports surged through the afternoon after the initial minor reports. Chase reports peaked at around 4800 at about 2 pm local time, while Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Capital One and Zelle also saw spikes. Bank of America and US Bank stated that they were not directly impacted, although customers transacting with Chase could face delays.

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Wells Fargo told customers online banking was temporarily unavailable and asked them to use ATMs, branches and phone banking. Zelle said its network was operating as it should.