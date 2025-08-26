US Confirms 50% Duty on Indian Goods 'Entered or Withdrawn for Consumption' From Aug 27

According to a draft notice published by the Department of Homeland Security, the increased levies will apply to Indian goods “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 AM eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.”



The decision follows an earlier announcement by US President Donald Trump to double tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 50 percent. Washington’s move marks a sharp escalation in trade duties and comes even as diplomatic efforts over the Russia-Ukraine conflict remain deadlocked.



PMO Meeting to Assess Impact

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office will convene a high-level meeting today, August 26, to review measures for Indian exporters facing the impact of the tariff hike, sources told Republic TV.



The session is expected to be chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, with a focus on assessing trade challenges and immediate support strategies.



Tariffs Take Effect August 27

Starting August 27, Indian goods entering the US market will be subject to the 50 percent tariff after Washington moved to double existing duties. The heightened levies are expected to directly affect exporters dependent on the American market.



Looking Ahead

With the August 27 deadline approaching, policymakers in New Delhi are under pressure to respond swiftly. The outcome of today’s PMO meeting will be closely watched by exporters and industry leaders, as India weighs both economic countermeasures and diplomatic outreach to Washington.



Read More - Elon Musk's xAI Sues Apple And OpenAI Over AI Competition