US Embassy In India Sounds VISA Warning After Illinois Shoplifting Incident

The US Embassy in India has issued a fresh advisory warning visa applicants to strictly abide by American laws while traveling to the United States. This follows a viral incident involving an Indian woman allegedly caught shoplifting items worth $1,300 (approx. ₹1.1 lakh) at a Target store in the US.



The embassy took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to caution travelers that even minor criminal offenses could have serious consequences, including visa cancellation and permanent ineligibility for entry into the United States.

“Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues — it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas,” the embassy posted.



The incident came to light through a video uploaded by the YouTube channel @BodyCamEdition, which showed the woman pleading with police officers to allow her to pay for the items after being stopped.



“But if I’m paying for it, what is the harm?” she asked. An officer responded, “It would have been fine if you didn’t leave. You had the chance to pay. But once you left the store, you made the choice not to — and we can’t go back from that.”

This warning is part of a broader crackdown on visa violations and unlawful conduct by foreign nationals. In recent months, several advisories have been issued, including a case where an Indian student was deported for trying to enter the US illegally.



The US government has increasingly stressed that it expects all visitors, students, and temporary residents to uphold law and order during their stay. The embassy’s latest advisory reinforces a zero-tolerance policy on crime, even for first-time or tourist offenders.



