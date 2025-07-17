Aadhaar Verification To Get Simpler. UIDAI To Make KYC Process Hassle Free | Image: X

In a major step towards easing identity verification processes, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is working on a significant revamp of the Aadhaar-linked Know Your Customer (KYC) process, aiming to simplify offline verification for millions of citizens.

The move is expected to make Aadhaar-based identity checks faster, more private, and accessible particularly for the users and agencies in areas with poor internet connectivity.

UIDAI’s updated approach focuses on Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC, a secure, user-driven method that will allow individuals to voluntarily verify their identity without revealing their Aadhaar number or providing biometrics.

What’s New?

While online Aadhaar e-KYC has helped reduce paperwork and cut verification costs, it remains inaccessible to many service providers and users due to infrastructure gaps and the need for internet and biometric devices.

The new offline KYC mechanism eliminates these barriers by allowing Aadhaar holders to download and share their identity data themselves.

The digitally signed XML file can be then securely shared with the agencies using a passphrase known only to the user.

Know Key Features of Paperless Offline e-KYC

Privacy-first approach: Aadhaar number is never disclosed; only a masked reference ID is shared.

No biometrics needed: The process removes the need for fingerprint or iris scans.

User control: Individuals choose which data (name, address, photo, etc.) to share.

Tamper-proof: UIDAI digitally signs the KYC file to ensure authenticity.

Flexible sharing: The data can be shared as a digital XML/PDF file or as a printed QR code.

Here’s How It Works

1. Download the e-KYC file from UIDAI's resident portal or mAadhaar app.

2. Protect it with a ‘share phrase’ - a user-defined password for security.

3. Share the file with any verifying agency in physical or digital format.

4. Agency validates the data via UIDAI’s digital signature and optional OTP/face authentication.

More Ways to Access e-KYC Coming Soon

Besides UIDAI’s website, users will soon be able to access offline e-KYC via:

The mAadhaar mobile app

SMS from a registered number

Aadhaar Seva Kendras using biometric verification

What’s Included in the e-KYC File?

Name

Address

Gender

Date or Year of Birth

Reference number

Mobile and email

Photo