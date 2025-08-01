'US Engages In Trade With Russia Too': China Calls Out US Hypocrisy, Fires Back At Trump | Image: Republic

While India has been slapped with Trump's tariffs, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Friday expressed his discomfort with India's continued import of Russian oil, calling it a "major point of irritation."

To this, China fired back saying that the US itself continues to engage in trade with Russia to this day.

What Did China Say In Its Rebuttal?

China has hit back at the United States on the basis of its tariffs, as Donald Trump's administration said that it would levy tariffs up to 500% on countries purchasing sanctioned Russian oil.

While addressing this issue, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang said that China maintains normal trade relations with both Russia and Ukraine, in full compliance with international law and without breaching any international obligations.

"China’s legitimate and lawful rights and interests must not be infringed upon," he said.

Geng Shuang further highlighted that the United States does not exactly practice what it preaches and said, "In fact, the US itself continues to engage in trade with Russia to this day. Why should it be acceptable for the US to do so, but not for others?"

These remarks came at the heels of the Trump administration imposing 25% tariffs on imports from India along with a penalty for New Delhi's purchases from Russia.

Previously, on Wednesday, China had responded strongly to the US saying that coercion and pressuring will not achieve anything.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun took to posting on X, "Response to US suggestion that it will significantly raise tariffs if China continues to purchase Russian oil: China will always ensure its energy supply in ways that serve our national interests."

He further added that tariff wars have no winners and coercion and pressuring will not achieve anything.

China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, the Chinese spokesperson added.

What Is The United States Perspective?

According to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Trump administration is disappointed and he added, "What you’re seeing the President express is the very clear frustration that with so many other oil vendors available, India continues to buy so much from Russia, which in essence is helping to fund the war effort."

Where Does India Stand?

While addressing a monsoon parliament session the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that the implications of the recent development are being examined by the government.