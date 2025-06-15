The United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is holding its scheduled meeting on May 6-7. This meeting of the US Federal Reserve is chaired by Jerome Powell, who is expected to evaluate the present economic conditions of the world’s most powerful economy.

During this session, FOMC will consider what changes are required when it comes to the interest rates, which could impact the direction of the US monetary policy. The current rates of 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent remain unchanged since December 2024. The FOMC typically meets eight times annually to discuss matters related to US inflation and interest rates. However, this will be one of the most closely watched Fed outcomes, particularly by the US President Donald Trump, who wants the rates to be slashed, according to reports.

US Fed Meeting Live Streaming: How To View The FOMC Meet?

After the conclusion of the two-day meeting, the FOMC will announce its policy decisions at 2 PM Eastern time on May 7 (11:30 p.m. IST). The press conference following the meeting by Powell will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the Fed Reserve.

The Federal Reserve will also live stream the press conference on its official social media platforms, allowing the public and investors to track the live updates. Watch The Live Streaming At:

Federal Reserve YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve

Federal Reserve X (formerly Twitter) handle: https://x.com/federalreserve

Federal Reserve official website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/live-broadcast.htm

FOMC May Meet: What Should You Expect?