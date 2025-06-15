Republic World
Updated 15 June 2025 at 13:17 IST

US Fed Meeting 2025: When And Where To Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Rate Decision Live?

The United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is slated for May 6-7. Know what to expect and where to catch the action live.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
US Fed Meeting 2025
US Fed Meeting 2025 | Image: X

The United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is holding its scheduled meeting on May 6-7. This meeting of the US Federal Reserve is chaired by Jerome Powell, who is expected to evaluate the present economic conditions of the world’s most powerful economy. 

During this session, FOMC will consider what changes are required when it comes to the interest rates, which could impact the direction of the US monetary policy. The current rates of 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent remain unchanged since December 2024. The FOMC typically meets eight times annually to discuss matters related to US inflation and interest rates. However, this will be one of the most closely watched Fed outcomes, particularly by the US President Donald Trump, who wants the rates to be slashed, according to reports.

US Fed Meeting Live Streaming: How To View The FOMC Meet? 

After the conclusion of the two-day meeting, the FOMC will announce its policy decisions at 2 PM Eastern time on May 7 (11:30 p.m. IST). The press conference following the meeting by Powell will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the Fed Reserve.

The Federal Reserve will also live stream the press conference on its official social media platforms, allowing the public and investors to track the live updates. Watch The Live Streaming At:

Federal Reserve YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve 
Federal Reserve X (formerly Twitter) handle: https://x.com/federalreserve 
Federal Reserve official website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/live-broadcast.htm

FOMC May Meet: What Should You Expect? 

With an eye on inflation, Fed officials are reportedly expected to hold rates steady, however, this move would not be coherent to Trump's constant pressure on the central bank for an interest-rate cut. A rate cut by the US Fed would mean borrowing gets cheaper. With spending on the rise, more cash flows into the economy, bolstering productive economic engagements, which is pertinent for Trump. However, when inflation is high, central banks raise rates to cool down spending and reduce money circulation.

