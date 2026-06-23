US Focused On 'Fair Trade Deal' With India That Benefits Both Nations: US Embassy

The United States is focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal with India that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both countries, the US Embassy in India said in an X post on Tuesday.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday to advance negotiations on the interim agreement between the two countries, the embassy said.

This comes after the Union Minister noted that the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was scheduled to arrive in India on June 21.

The high-level meeting at Vanijya Bhawan focused on moving forward with both the interim deal and a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement. Ambassador Greer was accompanied by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and a senior American trade delegation for the high-stakes discussions.

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The Union Commerce Minister Goyal and US Trade Representative Greer discuss securing fair, reciprocal trade deal beneficial to both nations

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Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday highlighted his meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Jamieson Greer and said that the ongoing discussions will pave the path towards finalisation of the trade deal between the US and India.

In a post on X, he said, "Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India."