Defence Stocks Stay In Fast Lane Despite Rich Valuations; Brokerages Remain Bullish

India’s defence stocks have emerged as one of the market’s most resilient themes in 2026, with investors continuing to pile into the sector despite concerns that valuations have become stretched.

Shares of defence companies including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Paras Defence have witnessed strong buying interest in recent weeks, extending a rally that has already made the sector one of the best-performing pockets of the Indian market.

The latest trigger has been India’s expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem. India’s defence production touched a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, more than doubling from five years ago, hence showing the government’s push towards self-reliance in military equipment and domestic manufacturing.

The focus on indigenisation, along with rising geopolitical uncertainties and military modernisation efforts, has created long-term visibility for defence companies.

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Order Books Remain Strong

Another key reason behind the rally is the steady flow of fresh contracts. Bharat Electronics recently secured additional orders worth ₹1,081 crore, adding to an already sizeable order pipeline. The company continues to benefit from increasing demand for radar systems, electronic warfare solutions and defence electronics.

Brokerages say large order books provide earnings visibility for several years, making defence companies attractive despite premium valuations. Choice Institutional Equities recently said companies such as HAL, BEL and Zen Technologies remain well positioned due to robust order inflows, localisation efforts and export opportunities.

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Brokerages Remain Bullish

Several brokerages continue to maintain a positive outlook on the sector. Motilal Oswal recently reiterated its bullish view on defence stocks, saying the next phase of growth could be driven by replenishment orders, platform upgrades and export opportunities. The brokerage identified BEL as its preferred pick within the space.

Global brokerage Jefferies has also noted defence as one of its key investment themes linked to India’s capital expenditure cycle, favouring companies that stand to benefit from rising government spending and strong execution.

HDFC Securities earlier described the sector as a multi-year compounding opportunity backed by sustained order inflows and favourable industry dynamics.

Private Sector Participation Expands

Recent policy changes are encouraging greater participation by private companies in missile development and advanced weapons systems, reducing dependence on traditional manufacturing models and potentially accelerating innovation. Hence, the expanding role of private players is expected to widen investment opportunities across the defence supply chain.

The combination of record defence production, rising exports, a growing order pipeline, policy support and increasing private sector participation has strengthened the case for the sector as a long-term investment theme.