Santa Clara: As Jensen Huang marks what appears to be a triumphant return to the top of NVIDIA, US President Donald Trump is coming under fire for allegedly influencing the company board. On Monday, the Financial Times reported that disclosures of the US president's investment portfolio up to the end of September showed that his holdings of NVIDIA stock had a potential rise in value of about 15 million USD.

The report comes shortly after Trump publicly admitted to intervening with the NVIDIA board to get Huang back as CEO. Speaking to American network CNBC, Trump was asked whether he had assured the company's board of directors that Huang would not face prosecution.

"I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe—and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that—we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said. When asked about his support for Huang's reinstatement, Trump said, “If I thought that he did something wrong, I wouldn't be recommending to his board to hire him.”

Meanwhile, pressure continues to pile on the US administration and Jensen Huang, with the embers of the alleged 'Spy scandal' yet to die down. The US House Select Committees on China, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs, which are due to hear Huang's testimony on December 1, want answers on whether national security was compromised by the scandal. Jensen Huang has publicly admitted to the affair with Alice Huang, a top executive with Megaspeed and an alleged Chinese intel asset.

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Chairmen John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the Select Committee on China, Rick Crawford (R-AR) of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Brian Mast (R-FL) of the Foreign Affairs Committee jointly released a statement concerning Jensen Huang's reinstatement by NVIDIA’s board.

“The NVIDIA board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed. Jensen Huang and Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for their transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2 as previously planned. We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary’s AI capabilities," they said.

At the NVIDIA HQ in Santa Clara, there were scenes of jubilation and cheering on Monday as Huang marked his comeback with a brief apology and then urged his team to get 'back to work'.

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"This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I want to thank all of you. I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back," he told employees.