US President Donald Trump Hints At ‘Major Trade Deal’ With ‘Highly Respected Country’ | See Post

President Donald Trump said he plans to announce a “major trade deal” Thursday morning during a news conference in the Oval Office at 10:00 am raising speculation over a potential breakthrough as he faces mounting criticism over his aggressive tariff stance. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!”

Though Trump did not specify which country is involved, the announcement triggered a modest rally in financial markets. As per a report by Bloomberg, S&P 500 futures climbed as much as 0.5% following the post, indicating investor optimism that the former president may be softening his hardline trade tactics.



Tariff Pressure Mounts Ahead of 2024 Race

Trump’s statement comes as he grapples with increasing political and economic pressure over his pledge to raise tariffs to the highest level in over a century. Public opinion polls show growing disapproval of his economic stewardship, with voters citing concerns over rising prices and supply chain disruptions.



The Oval Office press conference is set for 10 a.m. Washington time, with Trump expected to address ongoing efforts to “topple barriers to US exports” and calm market unease caused by the sweeping scope of his tariff proposals.



Read More

Wall Street Reacts To Jerome Powell's Fed Decision - Details



Expectations Tempered by Trade Realities

While Trump touted the deal as “the first of many,” trade experts caution that comprehensive trade agreements typically take years to negotiate. Several ongoing discussions with foreign governments have so far only resulted in preliminary commitments, with many core provisions still up in the air.

