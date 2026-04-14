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US-Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Passes Strait Of Hormuz Despite US Blockade

A Chinese tanker sanctioned by the United States passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday despite a U.S. blockade on the chokepoint.

Thomson Reuters
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US-Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Passes Strait Of Hormuz Despite US Blockade
US-Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Passes Strait Of Hormuz Despite US Blockade | Image: Unsplash (Representative Image)

A Chinese tanker sanctioned by the United States passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday despite a U.S. blockade on the chokepoint, shipping data showed.

The Rich Starry would be the first to make it through the strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade began, data from LSEG, MarineTraffic and Kpler showed.

The tanker and its owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd were sanctioned by the United States for dealing with Iran.

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Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker that is carrying about 2,50,000 barrels of methanol on board, according to the data. It loaded the cargo at its last port of call, the United Arab Emirates' Hamriyah, the data showed.

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The Chinese-owned tanker has Chinese crew on board, the data showed. 

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Nitin Waghela
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