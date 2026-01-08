US Sanctions Bill Targets Buyers of Russian Oil: What It Could Mean for India?

A Trump-backed bipartisan US sanctions bill could allow Washington to penalise countries buying Russian oil, with India explicitly named. | Image: ANI

A proposed bipartisan sanctions bill in the United States could place India under renewed scrutiny over its Russian oil purchases. US Senator Lindsey Graham said President Donald Trump has “greenlit” the legislation, which would allow Washington to impose penalties on countries buying discounted Russian crude that helps finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The bill, co-sponsored with Senator Richard Blumenthal, is expected to be tabled for a vote as early as next week.

India Explicitly Named

In his public statement, Graham specifically named India, China, and Brazil as countries that could face pressure under the proposed framework. The bill aims to give the US president broad authority to impose secondary sanctions or economic measures against nations continuing energy trade with Russia.

India has emerged as one of Russia’s largest crude buyers since Western sanctions began in 2022, taking advantage of discounted prices amid supply shifts.

Why It Matters for India?

Russian oil has helped India manage fuel inflation and reduce import costs at a time of global volatility. Any US-led move to penalise buyers could complicate India’s energy security strategy, raise import costs, and force refiners to reconsider sourcing patterns.

Indian refiners, both public and private, have consistently stated that purchases are made within existing international rules and are driven by price and availability.

Diplomatic Balancing Act Ahead

The development comes at a sensitive moment, with India maintaining strategic ties with both the US and Russia. While New Delhi has not commented on the proposed bill, experts note that enforcement, scope, and exemptions will determine its real impact.

Much will depend on how aggressively the US chooses to use this leverage if the bill becomes law.