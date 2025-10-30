US Slashes Tariffs On China To 47%, Levy On Fentanyl Reduced To 10%

Trade tensions ease between China and the US after the latter reduces tariffs on the East Asian nation. | Image: Republic

US Tariffs I China: The US President Donald Trump on Thursday (October 30) said tariffs on China will be 47%, down from 57%. He said there will be no more roadblocks on rare earths, and it is a one-year agreement that will be extended.

After the highly-anticipated Xi-Trump meet was held in Busan on October 30, Thursday, the US President Donald Trump announced a 10% reduction in tariffs from 47% to 57%.

On rare earth elements, Trump said China rare earths deal is for a one-year-long duration, and remains extendable.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he noted "large amounts" of soybeans will be purchased immediately by China.

The US President also revealed his plans to visit China next April, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is expected to visit the US post his tour.

Advertisement

These favourable signals for the world economy, which has been factoring in implications of a trade rift with the and China among several other key factors, came in after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded their 1 hours 40 minutes long dialogue on the sidelines of the APEC Summit today.

During the Trump-Xi meet held after six years, Xi Jining via a translator said, “We do not always see eye to eye with each other,”Xi conveyed via a translator, while mentioning that “it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then.”