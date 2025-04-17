USA To Europe: How Google's Monopoly Is Getting Busted

Google is busted and is being branded as a global abusive monopolist by a federal judge for the second time in a short span of less than a year.

This time Google is in trouble for illegally exploiting some of its online marketing technology to boost the profits fueling an internet empire, which is currently worth $1.8 trillion.

A ruling issued by the US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia comes amidst a discussion which had earlier concluded Google's namesake search engine has been leveraging its dominance illegally to stifle competition as well as innovation.

During United States President Donald Trump's first term, the US Justice Department targeted Google's search engine and it eventually went after its digital advertising network in 2023, during President Joe Biden's administration.

Antitrust Troubles

Antitrust regulators maintained several times that the battle is likely to continue for several more years.

Google tried to overturn the two monopoly decisions in appeals while marching ahead in the new and highly lucrative technological frontier of artificial intelligence.

Penalty Ensues?