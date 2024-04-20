Advertisement

Data safety assured: Digi Yatra Foundation assures the safety of users' data, affirming that personally identifiable information is solely stored on individuals' mobile devices. Amid ongoing privacy concerns, the foundation stated that the Digi Yatra technology is expanding its reach to encompass 28 airports by April 2024.

"Digi Yatra technology infrastructure is being scaled up with intention to expand coverage from 15 airports to 28 airports by the end of April 2024," the foundation said in a detailed statement.



Utilising Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), Digi Yatra facilitates contactless passenger movement across airport checkpoints. The foundation underlined its focus on the concept of Self Sovereign Identity, highlighting that the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE) does not retain any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in any central repository. Instead, the Digi Yatra blockchain solely contains Hash/Key values for data integrity verification.

Advertisement

Data privacy assurance

Following reports regarding data privacy concerns associated with former vendor Dataevolve, the foundation's CEO confirmed the complete removal of Dataevolve from the Digi Yatra ecosystem. Assuring the safety of 3.3 million Indian users' personal data and the Digi Yatra app, the foundation clarified that neither it nor any service provider can access user data, as all PII is stored exclusively on users' mobile devices within the Digi Yatra app.



Moreover, the foundation outlines the data deletion process, stating that data shared with airport verifiers is purged from airport systems within 24 hours of a flight departure. Digi Yatra holds the mandatory CERT-In audit certificate, essential for its backbone, mobile apps, and airport verifiers, as per civil aviation ministry policies. The latest audit in January reaffirmed that Digi Yatra does not retain PII.



(With PTI Inputs)