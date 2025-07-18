Using a Credit Card? Don’t Make These 6 Costly Mistakes

Credit cards are handy and can improve your credit score if used the right way. But using them carelessly can lead to growing debt and serious financial trouble.

Here are six common mistakes people make with credit cards—and tips to avoid them.:

1. Paying only the minimum due

Paying only the minimum amount keeps your card active, but interest on the remaining balance begins right away—often at a steep 30–42% per year. Over time, your debt can grow much larger than what you originally spent.

Fix it: Aim to pay off your full bill every month.

2. Missing payment deadlines

Missing a payment even once can lead to late fees, extra interest, and a drop in your credit score—which can hurt your chances of getting loans or better interest rates later.

Fix it: Use reminders or set up auto-pay to avoid missing due dates.

3. Maxing out your limit

Using too much of your credit limit can lower your credit utilization ratio, which plays a big role in your credit score. It can make lenders see you as a risk—even if you pay on time.

Fix it: Try to use less than 30% of your total credit limit.

4. Ignoring fees and charges

Many card users overlook the fine print—like annual fees, cash withdrawal charges, foreign transaction fees, and other hidden costs. These can slowly reduce your savings and reward benefits.

Fix it: Check your statements and card terms regularly.

5. Withdrawing cash from credit card

Taking out cash on your credit card comes with high fees and interest from day one—there’s no grace period. It’s one of the most expensive ways to use your card.

Fix it: Only withdraw cash in emergencies.

6. Overspending for rewards

Going after reward points and cashback can push you to spend on things you don’t really need—or can’t afford. In the end, the “reward” often isn’t worth the debt or interest.

Fix it: See rewards as a bonus, not a reason to spend.

Bottom Line