Uttar Pradesh Emerges As India's FDI Hotspot, Attracts Rs 5963 Crore In 6 Months

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented surge in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with a staggering Rs 5963 crore influx in the first 6 months of the current fiscal year 2025-26. The experts have attributed the impressive surge to the state's investor-friendly policies and strong industrial ecosystem. The experts have credited the staggering influx of FDI to the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh's FDI inflows have consistently risen, from Rs 2762 crore in FY (Financial Year) 2023-24 to Rs 3700 crore in FY 2024-25, with a cumulative total of Rs 22,279 crore over the last 25 years.

As per the experts, the Yogi Adityanath government's focus on ease of doing business, infrastructure development, and proactive investor facilitation has created a compelling investment proposition. The state's strategic location, large consumer market, and skilled workforce availability have made it an attractive destination for global investors. The Uttar Pradesh FDI Policy 2023 has been instrumental in this transformation, offering a comprehensive package of incentives, including land subsidies, capital subsidies, and exemptions on stamp duty and electricity duty.

FDI Growth And Investor-Friendly Initiatives

Reports suggested that Uttar Pradesh's FDI growth is driven by strategic pushes in high-growth areas, including Global Capability Centres (GCCs), electronics manufacturing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. The state has established country-specific desks for Singapore, Japan, Russia, Germany, France, Taiwan, the UAE, and South Korea to strengthen targeted global investor outreach. Further, recent international missions have yielded results, with Invest UP's dedicated foreign desks exploring partnerships in green energy, GCCs, and advanced manufacturing.

The analysts stated that the state government has implemented several investor-friendly initiatives, including the aggregation of a 1 lakh-acre industrial land bank, land pooling, vertical industrial parks, and brownfield redevelopment. The upcoming Nivesh Mitra 3.0 portal promises to further streamline investor workflows, reducing document requirements by 50% and shortening approval timelines by 30%. Additionally, Invest UP served as the single point of contact for all investment-related issues, providing comprehensive aftercare services.

Moreover, under the ambitious Viksit UP @ 2047 vision, Uttar Pradesh is aiming to become a USD 1 trillion economy by around 2030, scaling to USD 6 trillion by 2047, requiring sustained 15-16% annual growth. The state is positioning 3 key sectors as global anchors for its economic future, with specific sector allocation details expected in forthcoming policy releases.