10-Year-Old Boy Who Delivered Water & Milk To Soldiers During Operation Sindoor Awarded Bal Puraskar

New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday with the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar for aiding soldiers during Operation Sindoor. Shravan Singh, who hails from the Tara Wali village in Punjab's Firozpur district, delivered refreshments to soldiers who were stationed near his home.

Expressing his happiness on receiving the award, the 10-year-old boy said, "When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, lassi (buttermilk) and ice for them every day."

The Class 4 student added, “I never dreamt that I would receive this award.”

‘I Want To Become A Soldier’: Kid

Sharing his ambition to become a soldier, Shravan said, “I want to serve the nation when I grow up.” Earlier this year, the Indian Army presented him with a memento and treated him to ice-cream. Brimming with pride, the boy's mother said that soldiers loved her child and had become his friends during his errands amidst Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

‘Salute To His Courage’: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann saluted the child, saying that it is a matter of great pride for Punjabis that the little boy has been honoured by the President of India for his efforts. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “By following the teachings given by our Gurus, the service rendered by Shravan Singh during Operation Sindoor…is commendable. Salute to the child's courage and zeal towards the country.”

‘Patriotism Is Not Defined By Age’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha also praised the child, noting that his bravery and sense of service remind us that patriotism is not defined by age, but by action. “While danger loomed at high-risk border posts, Shravan selflessly served water, milk and tea to Indian Army personnel stationed at forward positions. Standing firm where many adults would hesitate,” Chadha added.