UV 3XO is named as Mahindra latest addition to its SUV's  

M&M bets big on SUVs: Leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has unveiled the name of its much-anticipated SUV, the XUV 3XO (pronounced as XUV-three-ex-oh). As per the company statement, its global debut on April 29 will set a new precedent in the category, embodying the sophistication and modern technology that the XUV brand DNA is celebrated for.

Engineered to deliver "Everything you want & more," the XUV 3XO embodies the essence of a truly standout Mahindra SUV. It seamlessly integrates thrilling performance, cutting-edge technology, unmissable design, and unparalleled safety to cater to the aspirations of urban drivers. With triple the appeal in each journey, it surpasses expectations in all facets of SUV ownership.

The XUV 3XO resonates with the ambitions of those on the rise, its name playfully mirroring the executive heights denoted by "CXO". With its segment-leading features, this SUV is for those who demand excellence in every aspect of their lives. The new XUV 3XO will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

