Varun Beverages Q4 Results 2025: Check Quarterly Earnings Schedule Of PepsiCo Bottler Earnings

Varun Beverages Q4 Results 2025: Varun beverages, PepsiCo Bottler in its latest filing declared the date and time for the Q4 results and dividend for the year ending on March 31 2025. Varun Beverages is the one of the largest franchisee in the world of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs).

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, for the Quarter ended March 31, 2025” as per exchange filing.

Varun Beverages: Dividend

Varun Beverages also declared the dividend date for the year ending March 31 2025.

“ Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 inter-alia, to consider declaration of interim dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2025” as per the exchange filing.

Varun Beverages: Trading Window

The company also notified about the trading window from 1 April to 48 hours after the Financial Results announcement.

“In continuation to our letter dated March 25, 2025 regarding the closure of Trading Window from April 1, 2025 till 48 hours after public announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company also informed that the trading window will be closed till May 2, 2025.

Varun Beverages: Updated Calendar For Q4 Results

The company also notified about the updated calendar for the announcement of Q4 Results 2025.

“Further, please note that the Company is following 1st January to 31st December as its Financial Year in terms of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013 as approved by the Company Law Board.”

Varun Beverages: Conference Call

The company also informed us about the conference call to be held on April 30, 2025 at 02:30 P.M.

“ We wish to inform you that the Company will host a conference call with Investors and Analysts on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 02:30 P.M. (IST).” as per exchange filing.

