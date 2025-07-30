Varun Beverages Share Price Target Revised To Rs 575 By Emkay - Here’s Why

The target is based on 50x Jun-27E EPS, driven by anticipated ~15% organic EBITDA CAGR between CY25–27, alongside robust fundamentals and inorganic growth potential.



Varun Beverages Share Price Target

“We retain BUY on VBL and our TP of ₹575, led by our expectation of ~15% organic EBITDA CAGR (CY25-27E) and potential inorganic growth accretion,” Emkay said in its latest note.



Inorganic Acquisitions on Radar as Capex Intensity Drops

With current capacity utilization at 70%, Varun Beverages is witnessing reduced organic capex intensity, creating room for near-term volume growth without large capital spends. As a result, the company is actively exploring inorganic acquisitions to bolster its portfolio and regional footprint.



The brokerage noted that VBL’s debt-to-equity ratio has improved significantly, now at less than 0.1x compared to the historical 0.8x, enhancing its balance sheet strength to support acquisitions.



Q2 Miss on Revenue Expected; Margins Beat Forecast

Although unseasonal rains impacted sales in India, leading to a 2.5% drop in topline and a ~9% dip in India revenue, international markets came to the rescue. The international business grew 23% YoY, outperforming expectations on the back of strong volume growth in South Africa and a rising contribution from DRC and Foods businesses.



Realizations remained largely flat at ₹180/case, with a ~1.5% decline in India offset by a 7% increase internationally. Despite weaker India volumes, VBL increased water sales, which now make up 18% of the Q2 mix, up from 16% earlier.



Freight, Manpower Efficiencies Drive Margin Upside

Emkay highlighted that cost optimization and structural efficiencies were the standout themes in Q2.



“Despite promotional packs, overall/India Gross margin was stable at 54.5%/53.0%. Consol EBITDA margin was higher by ~80bps at 28.5% (330bps higher vs estimate),” the note stated.

The gains came from freight and manpower savings, strong currency in overseas markets, and renewable energy adoption. SG&A expenses dropped by 190bps, although employee costs rose by 100bps.