Vedanta May Announce First Interim Dividend on June 18—Here’s the Record Date

Vedanta Ltd is set to consider declaring its first interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26 during its upcoming board meeting scheduled for June 18, 2025.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to consider and approve the First Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company stated in its filing to BSE.

Vedanta Ltd.'s record date

The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing, adding that June 24, 2025, has been fixed as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, if approved.

“Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, June 24, 2025,” the filing added.

Trading window closed

Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Code of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the company for all designated Persons from Saturday, June 14, 2025, till Friday, June 20, 2025 (both days inclusive).

Vedanta's previous dividend payouts

In FY25, the company declared four interim dividends—Rs 11, Rs 4, Rs 20, and Rs 8.50 per share—amounting to a total payout of Rs 43.50 per share. These payouts reflect a dividend yield hovering between 9% and 9.5%, making the stock especially attractive for income-focused investors.

Vedanta Limited's financial performance