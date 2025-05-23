Vedanta Plans Rs 80,000 Cr Investment in Northeast India; Focus on Minerals, Energy, Infra

In a major boost to regional development, Vedanta Group has announced a Rs 80,000 crore investment plan for six Northeastern states, aimed at unlocking the region's vast potential in critical minerals, hydrocarbons, power infrastructure, and digital connectivity. The massive investment push spans the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

The announcement was made by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal at the inaugural Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi, a global investment conclave hosted by the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region.

“This region has become a key engine of growth for Viksit Bharat under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” Agarwal said, speaking in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the Chief Ministers of all eight Northeastern states. He went on to add, “Vedanta is fully committed to investing in this land of immense natural wealth and exceptional talent.”

Investment across diverse sectors

The investment will be spread across a wide range of sectors including oil and gas exploration, mineral refining, renewable energy, optical fibre infrastructure, and data centers. Of the Rs 80,000 crore outlay, Rs 50,000 crore has already been committed to Assam, with a fresh Rs 30,000 crore earmarked for the remaining five states.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta’s upstream division, is actively developing the Hazarigaon field in Assam—one of the region's first Discovered Small Fields (DSF) to go into production. The company has also been supplying natural gas to local tea estates and city buses in Guwahati, aligning with Assam's clean energy goals.

It may be recalled that Vedanta recently acquired vanadium and graphite blocks in Arunachal Pradesh, tapping into India’s richest deposits of these critical minerals. Arunachal alone holds 40% of the country’s hydropower potential and significant rare earth reserves, offering strategic resources for India’s clean energy and high-tech ambitions.

Strategic hub

With this announcement, Vedanta positions the Northeast not just as a geographical periphery, but as a strategic hub for India’s next wave of industrial, technological, and social progress.