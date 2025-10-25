Video of Handcrafted Arattai Logo Made from Coconut Shells Goes Viral; Sridhar Vembu Fascinated

In the heart of Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, a small design studio called Crazy Coconut has won hearts with a unique tribute to Zoho’s Arattai messaging app. The team hand-carved the app’s logo onto a coconut shell, sharing their creative process in a video on X that quickly caught fire online.

The buzz even reached Zoho’s co-founder, Sridhar Vembu, who gave a heartfelt shoutout, turning this eco-friendly creation into a powerful nod to India’s homegrown tech spirit.

Crazy Coconut’s Eco-Friendly Ode to Arattai

Started in 2021, Crazy Coconut is a Tirunelveli gem that breathes new life into discarded coconut shells, crafting them into sustainable, nature-inspired treasures. Their latest work is a beautifully carved Arattai logo, which celebrates a proudly Indian messaging app making waves in a world dominated by global giants.

Their latest creation, a meticulously carved logo of Zoho’s Arattai messaging app, celebrates India’s push for domestic alternatives to global platforms.

The studio shared a video of the crafting process on X, describing it as a tribute to a “made-in-India” communication tool that’s gaining traction.

The video quickly gained momentum, resonating with users who see Arattai as part of India’s digital self-reliance movement. The studio’s initiative highlights how creativity and sustainability can merge to celebrate local innovation.

Sridhar Vembu and the Arattai Team Applaud the Effort

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Zoho, personally appreciated the tribute, reposting the video with a warm gesture, writing, “Wonderfully done, thank you” on X.

His heartfelt comment boosted the video’s visibility, transforming a fan’s thoughtful gesture into a special moment of connection with Arattai’s leadership.

The official Arattai handle also chimed in, posting, “Wow! This is incredible. We really appreciate the gesture and the amazing work. Thank you so much for your support!” The creator responded, expressing gratitude to the Arattai team.

This exchange sparked a broader conversation about community support for Indian software, with Vembu’s and Arattai’s responses highlighting the value of grassroots appreciation for homegrown platforms.

Netizens Celebrate Craftsmanship and Local Innovation

The video triggered an outpouring of positive reactions on X, with users praising both the artistry and the “vocal for local” sentiment. Comments ranged from simple praise like “Beautiful” and “Superb” to enthusiastic endorsements of India’s digital ecosystem.

One user wrote, “It’s heart-warming to see our desi talents of all arenas coming together,” while another noted, “Beautiful work, Crazy Coconut. You didn’t just make a logo, you captured what Indian apps feel like. From Arattai to Rediff to Zoho.. every homegrown brand tells a story of pride. #SwadeshiSwitch #MadeInIndia #IndianInnovation”

Some users connected Arattai to other Indian platforms like MapmyIndia, Rediff and BHIM, emphasising the strength of domestic technology.

Tamil-language comments also poured in, with one user calling the carving “a great sculpture” and congratulating both the artist and the Arattai team.

The comment thread was filled with supportive hashtags like #MadeInIndia and #DigitalBharat, alongside emojis and salute gestures, reflecting a shared pride in Indian innovation.

A Symbol of Creativity and Digital Pride