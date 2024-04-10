Advertisement

Vietnam orders Netflix: Vietnam's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) has directed Netflix to cease advertising and distributing its games in the country by April 25 due to the streaming platform lacking a licence for gaming services.

In a statement on its website, ABEI reflected on the need for Netflix to adhere to Vietnamese regulations regarding online game services. The directive specifically instructs Netflix to halt the promotion and distribution of its video games on its application, as well as on the App Store Vietnam and Google Play Store Vietnam.

Despite facing previous orders from the Vietnamese government to restrict access to certain content, Netflix is reportedly in the process of establishing an office in Vietnam.

Netflix ventured into gaming in November 2021 with the launch of Netflix Games on mobile devices, marking its entry into the gaming industry.

The company has not yet responded to requests for comment on the recent directive from ABEI.

(with Reuters inputs)