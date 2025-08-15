Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Eligibility, Application Process & How To Claim Your ₹15,000 Incentive

As part of his Independence Day address to the nation, PM Modi on August 15, 2025 announced an employment incentising scheme Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) to push the pedal on job creation from the ramparts of Ref Fort, New Delhi.

The schemer under Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has on overall outlay of Rs 99,446 crore with a target of generating over 3.5 crore jobs in the span of next two year.

During his 103 minute Independence Day Speech, PM Modi said, “My country’s youth, today is 15th August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented... Under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive Rs 15,000 from the government. Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts."

What Is The Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana?

This newly-introduced scheme focused on providing cash incentives to both employers and new recruits to bolster the pace of jobs creating in India.

Part A: Employees

The first-time Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) registered workers earning upto Rs 1 lakh are eligible for an incentive of Rs 15,000. This will be paid in two installments with the first due after 6 months in the job, and next after completion of a year and finishing a financial literacy course.

Part of the second instalment is held in a designated savings account to promote long-term savings

Part B: Employers

EPFO-registered companies hiring additional staff Incentive up to Rs 3,000 per month per eligible new hire

Benefit for two years for most sectors; up to four years for manufacturing firms

Minimum 2 extra hires for companies with under 50 staff, and 5 extra for companies with 50 or more employee.

Can You Apply?

For employees:

Join an EPFO-registered establishment after 15 August 2025

Earn gross wages of Rs 1 lakh per month or less

Create a UAN using Aadhaar-based face authentication via the UMANG app

Stay employed for at least 6 months to get the first instalment, and 12 months with financial literacy training for the second instalment

For employers:

Must have an EPFO code (via the Shram Suvidha Portal) and be registered on EPFO’s employer login portal

Hire eligible new or re-joining workers with Aadhaar-authenticated UANs

Submit monthly Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) with PF contributions on time

Maintain new hires for a minimum of 6 months to qualify for incentives

