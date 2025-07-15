VinFast’s Electric SUV Pre-Bookings Go Live in India—Here’s What You Need to Know

VinFast Auto India has opened pre-bookings for its upcoming electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, ahead of their official launch in August 2025. This development follows the company’s debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. However, the Vietnamese carmaker has not yet disclosed the pricing for either model.

According to the company, customers can now reserve either SUV through VinFast showrooms or via its official website, VinFastAuto.in, by paying a fully refundable booking amount of ₹21,000. Deliveries are expected to begin after the launch and the inauguration of VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Both vehicles will be assembled locally at the Tamil Nadu plant, which is set to play a key role in the company’s long-term plan to position India as a major production base for its global EV operations.

VinFast stated that the models have been developed with Indian driving conditions in mind, offering a balance of range, comfort, and everyday usability.

Model Specifications

VF 7: A mid-size electric SUV equipped with a large touchscreen interface, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), connected car features, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging.

VF 6: A compact SUV aimed at families, featuring Level 2 ADAS, an infotainment system with connected features, a panoramic sunroof, and a design tailored for daily use.

VinFast’s Expansion Plans and Partnerships

VinFast has signed agreements with 13 dealer partners to establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities, including major urban centres such as Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. These outlets will follow the 3S model—Sales, Service, and Spares. To strengthen its after-sales and charging infrastructure, the company has partnered with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure.