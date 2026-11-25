Washington, DC: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei violated American laws, empowered adversaries and threatened national security following the conviction of the company and three of its subsidiaries by a federal jury.

Huawei was found guilty of multiple offences, including violating US sanctions against Iran, bank fraud, money laundering and stealing trade secrets from American companies, following a three-month trial in the Eastern District of New York. Reacting to the verdict, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General M Scott Proctor of the DOJ's National Security Division said, “Huawei violated our laws, empowered our enemies, and harmed our national security.”

"This conviction shows that the National Security Division and its partners will not rest until companies like Huawei are held to account for their bad conduct in an American court of justice," he added in a post on X. According to a DOJ press release, a federal jury in the Eastern District of New York returned guilty verdicts against Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and three of its subsidiaries following a three-month trial. The subsidiaries include Chinese company Huawei Device Co. Ltd. and US-based Futurewei Technologies Inc. and Huawei Device USA Inc.

The department said the defendants had engaged in a decades-long scheme involving assistance to the Iranian government, theft of intellectual property from US companies, fraudulent representations to financial institutions and money laundering to expand Huawei's telecommunications business.

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US Attorney General Todd Blanche said, "No person or company is above the law," adding that Huawei and its subsidiaries had conducted business in the United States for decades on the basis of “lies and theft.” The prosecution alleged that Huawei provided telecommunications infrastructure and other services to Iran, including assistance in expanding internet and mobile network access. The company also allegedly helped Iranian authorities monitor and censor internet users and supplied surveillance cameras that enabled the regime to monitor protest activities.

The DOJ further alleged that Huawei operated its Iranian business under the name Skycom and repeatedly misled banks, journalists and the US government about its relationship with the entity and the nature of its operations. The jury also found the company guilty of participating in a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from American technology companies, including T-Mobile, Cisco, Fujitsu, CNEX and Quintel.

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However, Huawei pushed back against the verdict, welcoming its acquittal on the government's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) charge and rejecting the remaining allegations. In a statement on X, Huawei said, “Today, a jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York acquitted Huawei of the government's RICO charge. Huawei welcomes this decision. It confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years.”

The company maintained that the government's remaining charges were “equally without legal or factual merit.” Huawei also disputed the trade secret allegations, stating that the five disputes cited by the government were civil matters resolved over the past two decades. It said no court had found it liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation or ordered it to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation.

"We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," the company said. The jury convicted Huawei and its three subsidiaries of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, wire and bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and conspiracy to commit money laundering.