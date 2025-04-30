Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Zooms 10% - What's Fueling The Rise? Check Here

The shares of Vishal Mega Mart rallied as much as 10% during Wednesday's intraday trade session due to an 88% increase in its profit for the quarter ended March 2025, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Currently, the stock is at the highest level since February 7, 2025.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today

At 12:23 pm, the shares of Vishal Mega Mart were trading at Rs 117.80 apiece, which is 9.48% or Rs 10.30 higher as compared to its previous close of Rs 107.60.

The shares traded at an intraday high of Rs 118.35 per share as compared to an intraday low of Rs 111.65 per scrip, on Wednesday.

The firm's counter snapped its two-day gaining streak on Wednesday and has risen over 22% from its recent low of Rs 96, which is a number it hit earlier this month. The stock rose 11% this year, compared to a 2.9% advance in Nifty50.

The chain supermarket operator has a market capitalisation of Rs 54,249.65 crore, according to BSE data.

What Is Fuelling The Rise?

Recently, Vishal Mega Mart had announced its results for the fourth quarter of FY25, wherein its net profit rose 88.03% to Rs 115.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, as compared to Rs 61.22 crore from the same period of the previous year. The company's revenue increased 23.15% to Rs2,547.89 crore from Rs 2,068.93 crore a year ago.

This is the reason behind the stock price rising.