Vodafone Idea Share Price Tanks 11% But Telecom Major Issues Big Clarification - What It Said

Telecom major Vodafone-Idea has clarified that the Gandhinagar-headquartered company not received any communication from the government in relation to relief from centre.

Regarding the aforementioned matter, Vodafone Idea said, "We have not received any communication from the Government in relation to the above reported matter. As and when there is any development which requires disclosure, we will do the needful."

After media reports claimed that 'Vodafone Idea shares fell 10 per cent after MoS Telecom rules out any further government relief', the telecom major's shares declined 11.57 per cent in trade on Tuesday to Rs 6.59 apiece.

As of 2:03 pm, Vodafone Idea shares trading 8.78 per cent lower at Rs 6.75 apiece.

Vodafone share price has remained volatile in the near-term. This stock has risen 3 per cent in past five trading sessions, however, declined 5 per cent in a month.

The counter has fallen nearly 55 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 16.55 apiece.

The stock of the telecom operator was on a rising spree in the past few sessions amid news reports that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was planning to take a call on a relief proposal for the telecom major.

Vodafone Idea Q1 FY26 Results

Vodafone Idea has posted a consolidated loss to Rs 6,608 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), as a result of an increase in finance cost and government levies.

The Vodafone Idea (VIL) board approved the elevation of Chief Operating Officer Abhijit Kishore to the position of Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 19. He replaces Akshaya Moondra, whose three-year tenure ends on August 18.

VIL's finance cost increased by about 7 per cent, or Rs 374 crore, on a year-over-year (YoY) basis to Rs 5,892.8 crore from Rs 5,518.6 crore logged in the year-ago period, which added to the loss of Rs 6,426.7 crore it posted in the June 2024 quarter, according to a company filing.

The licence fees and spectrum usage charges payable to the government increased by about 6 per cent to around Rs 947 crore during the reported quarter from around Rs 892 crore a year ago.