Emkay Sees Limited Upside for Vodafone Idea Share Price Target; Retains ‘Sell’ - Here's Why

Emkay Global Financial Services has reiterated its ‘Sell’ rating on Vodafone Idea (VI), setting a target price of ₹6, compared to the current market price of ₹10. The brokerage believes that while the recent Supreme Court decision offers a potential policy window for relief, the company’s debt burden remains a major overhang.



“Per media reports, the Supreme Court (SC) has permitted the Centre to reconsider the issue of reassessment for Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues,” Emkay said in a note. “This allows the government (GoI) to grant significant relief on AGR dues to VI. However, only ₹0.76 trillion of VI's total debt of ₹1.96 trillion pertains to AGR liabilities.”



AGR Relief Positive but Debt Still Overwhelming

According to Emkay, even after excluding AGR dues, Vodafone Idea’s debt of around ₹1.18 trillion—mostly related to spectrum payments—remains extremely high given its current earnings. The brokerage noted that the company’s EBITDA stood at ₹92 billion in FY25, excluding IndAS-116 impact, and called for a “holistic view” from the government on the telco’s solvency.



While the SC’s move improves VI’s revival prospects, Emkay remains cautious:

“Given high leverage, high valuations, and lack of clarity on GoI stance on spectrum debt, we retain SELL on VI and TP of ₹6,” the report stated.

Supreme Court Opens Door for Government Intervention

The Supreme Court has allowed the government to reconsider Vodafone Idea’s AGR liabilities, citing that the issue lies within the Union’s policy domain and affects nearly 200 million consumers. With this, the Centre now has flexibility to create a long-term sustainability plan for the struggling telecom operator.



However, Emkay noted that the relief appears exclusive to Vodafone Idea, given its unique circumstances, and “there is a low chance of the government reversing the current ₹371 billion AGR dues of Bharti Airtel.”



Positive Readthrough for Indus Towers

The brokerage highlighted a positive readthrough for Indus Towers, which trades at a discount to global peers due to uncertainty over Vodafone Idea’s future. “The SC decision allows the government to create a plan for long-term sustainability of the company, thereby increasing chances of survival for VI,” Emkay said.

This could help narrow the valuation gap for Indus Towers, one of Vodafone Idea’s key clients.

