‘Nothing More To Be Said, We Follow His Word’: DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah's ‘Will Complete 5-Year Tenure As CM’ Remark | Image: ANI/File

Bengaluru: Terming Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's word as final, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he would go by what the CM says amid speculations about the change in the leadership and a Cabinet reshuffle here in the state government.

"What is left to be said after the CM's statement. We follow his word," Shivakumar told reporters when asked about CM Siddaramaiah's statement that he would complete the full term as CM if the Congress High Command agrees.

Asked about the Delhi visit, he said, “I was in Delhi to pay a visit to Congress Working Committee member Ambika Soni's house. I went to offer my condolences to her on the demise of her husband. She had come with Sonia Gandhiji to visit me when I was in Tihar jail. She is close to me and treats me like a younger brother.”

Asked about rumours that he had gone to Delhi to meet the High Command, he said, “I can only talk about why I went to Delhi. The public and media can discuss anything about my meeting with the High Command; it doesn't concern me.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would abide by the Congress high command's decision regarding any possible Cabinet reshuffle, adding that he is focused on completing his full term in office. Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “If high command decides, I will complete my term.”

Advertisement

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that statements by legislators on the leadership change and the reshuffle in the Karnataka Cabinet are irrelevant, as the final decision rests with the Congress High Command.

He added that something may come up after the Bihar election results, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will meet the party's central leadership.

Advertisement

"Until and unless the party High Command indicates, nobody knows, and the statements coming from legislators are irrelevant. At this moment, I have not heard anything from the party high command. I think, after the Bihar election results, both the CM and Deputy CM will be going to Delhi, and something may come up," Parameshwara told reporters.