Vodafone Idea shares are trading with positive momentum today, June 9, 2026, following a landmark Bombay High Court ruling. The court has set aside retrospective One-Time Spectrum Charges (OTSC), quashing government demand notices worth ₹2,113 crore specifically for the company. This verdict resolves a 13-year legal dispute, contributing to a broader industry-wide relief estimated at over ₹24,000 crore for telecom majors.

Investor sentiment has shifted following the court's decision. Vodafone Idea (IDEA) is seeing high trading volumes, with the stock moving actively within the ₹14.42–₹14.85 range today. The company’s total market capitalization currently stands at approximately ₹1,58,505.86 crore.

Traded Volume: The stock has seen massive interest with over 3,281.80 lakh shares traded, representing a total traded value of ₹480.46 crore.

Performance Metrics: The stock has delivered an impressive 107.52% return over the past year, with a recent one-month jump of 30.16%.

Valuation: The stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 4.52, and the recent ruling is expected to bolster the company's financial health by removing significant contingent liabilities.

The division bench, consisting of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram Shirsat, ruled that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) lacked the statutory and contractual authority to unilaterally impose retrospective financial burdens.

The court emphasized that the government could not change the financial terms years after licenses were granted under the 1999 revenue-sharing regime. While this ruling is a significant victory, market participants note that similar OTSC matters remain pending in the Supreme Court, which may be the next stage for this litigation.

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Impact on Operations

This ruling provides immediate operational breathing room for Vodafone Idea, which has been working to manage its debt-to-equity profile. By removing the pressure of legacy OTSC demands, the company gains improved flexibility for its ongoing 5G network expansion and infrastructure investments. Investors remain focused on how these savings will be utilized to strengthen the company’s competitive position in the Indian telecom market.