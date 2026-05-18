Vodafone Idea, Tata Steel In Focus: Top Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks In Focus Today: The benchmark stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-day gaining streak on Friday, May 15 as a result of weak global triggers, surge in crude oil prices, rupee hitting all-time low against the US dollar, and profit booking weighing on markets.

The Sensex declined 0.21%, to close at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 plummeted 0.19%, to close at 23,643.50 level.

The trends of Gift Nifty signal a negative opening for the Indian stock market today. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,521 level, 186 points lower from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Meanwhile, let's check the stocks in focus on Monday, May 18.

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JSW Cement, Indian Oil & Ola Electric

The shares of Ola Electric,Indian Oil, and JSW Cement will remain in focus today as companies will release Q4 results today.

Vodafone Idea

The debt-ridden telecom operator posted a net profit of ₹51,970 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to a loss of ₹5,286 crore in the previous quarter, on the backs of an exceptional gain.

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Tata Steel

Tata Steel reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,965 crore for the quarter ended March as against ₹1,201 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating a 147% increase.

Power Finance

Power Finance Corporation has taken another step toward its proposed merger with REC Limited after its board approved seeking formal consent from the President of India for the deal.

Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper posted a consolidated net profit of ₹444 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹189 crore in the previous quarter last year, signalling a 134% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Steel Authority of India