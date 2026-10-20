VoiceWhat Presents Business Unscripted: The Stories behind Success

From building a modern devotional brand to empowering rural communities, Servdharm founder Gagan Dhawan shares his entrepreneurial vision on VoiceWhat Presents Business Unscripted.

India's pooja samagri industry is deeply rooted in faith, culture and tradition. But can an industry built around centuries-old practices embrace modern entrepreneurship while creating meaningful economic opportunities?

For Gagan Dhawan, Founder of Servdharm, the answer lies in bringing tradition and business innovation together.

In the inaugural episode of VoiceWhat Presents Business Unscripted, Gagan Dhawan joined Pranav Kulkarni, Business Editor, Republic Business, for a conversation exploring the entrepreneurial journey behind Servdharm, the challenges of building a brand in a traditional industry and the larger vision driving its growth.

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From Vision to Business: The Making of Servdharm

The journey of Servdharm reflects an entrepreneurial ambition to bring greater organisation, accessibility and consistency to India's devotional products industry.

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Traditionally, the pooja samagri market has operated through local vendors, small manufacturers and fragmented supply chains. Dhawan's vision has been to build a business that connects this established ecosystem with the expectations of modern consumers.

Through Servdharm, the objective is not merely to sell devotional products but to create a brand that respects India's cultural heritage while developing a scalable business model.

The conversation on Business Unscripted highlights how this approach extends beyond conventional product development to include procurement, community participation and long-term business growth.

Beyond Big Manufacturers: Taking Business to India's Villages

One of the most compelling insights from the episode is Dhawan's approach to sourcing products.

Rather than depending entirely on established manufacturers, Servdharm is actively exploring procurement opportunities in villages and smaller communities across India.

Speaking about this approach, Dhawan said, "We're going to the interiors of villages. We're going to women who need jobs and empowering that sector."

He explained that the idea is to connect Servdharm's growth with a larger social purpose, ensuring that business expansion also creates opportunities for communities often underserved by organised commercial networks.

The discussion offers an insight into Dhawan's entrepreneurial mindset: building a profitable and scalable enterprise need not come at the expense of grassroots participation.

Tradition Meets Entrepreneurship: A Pan-India Sourcing Network

Another significant aspect of the conversation is Servdharm's effort to establish sourcing relationships across different Indian states.

Dhawan explained that the brand procures a diverse range of devotional products from different regions, reflecting the country's rich traditions and specialised craftsmanship.

From marble idols and brass products to ceremonial fabrics and diyas, Servdharm's procurement strategy draws upon local skills and manufacturing capabilities.

"We are procuring pan-India," Dhawan shared, emphasising the team's efforts to reach smaller villages and tribal communities.

This approach represents an attempt to develop a wider supply network while supporting regional producers and preserving traditional craftsmanship.

The Mindset Behind Growth: Building a Business With Purpose

During the conversation, Pranav also raised an important question about whether Servdharm's initiatives have meaningfully transformed the lives of the communities involved.

Dhawan acknowledged that the journey remains a work in progress, highlighting the collective effort required to expand the company's outreach.

He spoke about the team's determination to penetrate deeper into rural India and increase sourcing opportunities for women and local communities.

For Dhawan, the ambition is to make social participation an integral part of the company's business philosophy rather than a separate initiative.

A New Chapter for India's Pooja Samagri Industry

Servdharm's story illustrates how traditional industries can create fresh opportunities for entrepreneurship.

By combining organised procurement, regional craftsmanship and a community-focused vision, Dhawan is seeking to position Servdharm as a modern brand built upon India's cultural foundations.