BSE SmallCap Stock: Rs 100 Dividend Announcement By Transformer Maker - Shares Up 748% In 5 years

A leading player in the transformer manufacturing industry has reported strong financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025, backed by solid operational execution and a prudent order-booking strategy.

The company has also declared its highest-ever dividend of 1000%, signalling strong shareholder returns and financial confidence.

The company in focus is Voltamp Transformers Ltd. The company established in 1963, based in Vadodara, Gujarat , that specializes in designing, manufacturing, and supplying transformers, including oil-filled power and distribution transformers, and dry-type transformers.

Shares of Voltamp Transformers rose 5.38% to Rs 7716.80, gaining Rs 393.80 from the previous close of Rs 7323, after opening at Rs 7379.45 and hitting a high of Rs 7800 and a low of Rs 7180, on Friday.

Voltamp Transformers Dividend 2025

Voltamp Transformers, has announced a record dividend of Rs 100 per share (1000% on the face value of Rs 10), the highest in its corporate history. This reflects a total payout of Rs 101.17 crores, amounting to 43% of the company’s post-tax profit, after adjusting for capital expenditure and book gains.

The generous dividend highlights the company's strong financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. Over the last five financial years (FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25), Voltamp has distributed a cumulative dividend of Rs 314 crores.

Voltamp Transformers Dividend History

Voltamp Transformers has maintained a consistent dividend track record, underlining its shareholder-friendly approach.

In the current year, the company has announced a dividend of Rs 90 per share, with the ex-date being July 22, 2024.

In the previous year, 2023, two dividends were declared — Rs 40 and Rs 20, both with an ex-date of July 31, 2023.

In August 2022, the company paid a dividend of Rs 35, and in September 2021, a dividend of Rs 25 was distributed.

Voltamp Transformers Share Price History

Voltamp Transformers has delivered remarkable long-term returns to its shareholders, despite short-term fluctuations. Over the past one month, the stock has gained 9.42%.

However, over the last six months, it has declined by 35.46%, and is down 29.63% over the past one year.

However, in the longer term, the stock has appreciated by 156.13%, and over three years, it has delivered a return of 302.28%.

In the last five years, the return stands at 748.47%, while over a ten-year period, the stock has soared by 1039%.

Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results 2025

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a 24% increase in net sales and services income, rising to Rs 624.81 crores from Rs 504.16 crores in the previous year.

Total income grew by 22%, reaching Rs 641.82 crores, while net profit before tax increased to Rs 129.34 crores, up from Rs 119.38 crores.

Operating profit stood at Rs 114.01 crores, marking an 18% increase over the previous year’s Rs 96.99 crores.