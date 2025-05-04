Week Ahead: US Economic Data, FOMC Meeting, Crude Oil Prices, FPI Among Key Triggers For Indian Stock Market

Here's a rundown of the major global cues that could impact the markets. | Image: Republic

As we head into the coming week, several key global factors will be closely monitored by investors, as they can significantly influence stock market sentiment and movement.

Here's a rundown of the major global cues that could impact the markets:

Fed Meeting Outcome (FOMC Meeting)

The outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for May 7, will be a crucial global cue. Investors will be watching closely for any hints about future U.S. interest rate cuts.

If the Federal Reserve signals a rate cut or hints at a more dovish stance, it could boost market sentiment globally, including in India. Conversely, any unexpected policy tightening might dampen risk appetite.

Geopolitical Tensions

Geopolitical developments—especially tensions in the Middle East—are another important factor. In particular, concerns around Iran and U.S. sanctions could continue to influence global markets.

Furthermore, India-Pakistan tensions following recent events along the Line of Control (LoC) could keep investors on edge.

Any escalation in these areas could lead to increased market volatility as investors may shift to safer assets like gold or government bonds.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices have been fluctuating recently, and these movements will continue to be a key indicator for market participants. A decline in oil prices—especially with Brent crude falling 15.2% in April—could provide relief to markets, especially emerging markets like India, as it reduces inflationary pressures.

However, with oil prices stabilising around $62 per barrel, any major price changes could have a ripple effect on global economies, including the Indian market.

U.S. Economic Data

U.S. economic indicators will also be in focus. This includes the April 2025 S&P Global Services PMI and the March 2025 Balance of Trade report. These figures can provide insight into the health of the U.S. economy, which, in turn, influences global risk sentiment. Additionally, the weekly initial jobless claims data will offer a real-time snapshot of the U.S. labor market, impacting overall market outlook.

Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) Trends

Globally, the movement of Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) will be under the microscope. The recent shift towards net buying in India’s markets by foreign investors signals a positive trend, but it’s crucial to monitor whether this continues, especially in light of global economic conditions. If foreign inflows continue to rise, this could bolster market sentiment.

Global Risk Appetite

In times of geopolitical instability, such as rising tensions in South Asia or the Middle East, global risk appetite often decreases, leading to a flight to safety. This could influence the broader market, with investors seeking safer assets like gold, U.S. Treasuries, or the dollar. A drop in risk appetite could also lead to declines in equity markets, particularly in emerging economies like India.

Global Inflation and Central Bank Actions