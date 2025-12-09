Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP Today: Check Price Band, Subscription Status And Other Key Details

Hyderabad-based Direct-to-Customer home solutions brand Wakefit Innovations opened its Rs 1,288.89 crore initial public offering for subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 377.18 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 911.71 crore by promoters and early investors.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Price Band, Lot Size

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 185-Rs 195 per equity share. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of 76 shares, which costs Rs 14,820 at the upper price band.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Listing Date

Bidding will close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Allotment is likely to be finalised on December 11 and shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Registrar

The book running lead manager is Axis Capital Ltd. and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Wakefit Innovations IPO Subscription Status

As of 6:54 PM on Day 1, the issue has seen a response with the overall subscription standing at only 0.16 times.

According to market tracker websites, Retail investors have applied for 0.77 times the portion reserved for them, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have not placed any bids yet (0.00 times). Non-institutional investors (NII) have subscribed 0.07 times.

Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP Today

In the unlisted market, Wakefit IPO grey market premium (GMP) was last quoted at Rs 5 as of 4:58 PM on December 8, 2025, according to market tracking websites. At the upper end of the price band of Rs 195, this translates to an expected listing price of around Rs 200 per share, indicating a modest gain of approximately 2.56% over the issue price.

About Wakefit Innovations

Founded in 2016, Wakefit started as an online-first mattress brand and has grown into a full-fledged home solutions player offering mattresses, furniture, beds, sofas, wardrobes and decor items directly to customers across India.