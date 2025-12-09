Updated 9 December 2025 at 10:25 IST
Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP Today: Check Price Band, Subscription Status And Other Key Details
Wakefit IPO GMP today shows sharp fluctuations. Know the latest Grey Market Premium, subscription status, allotment date, listing expectations, and expert analysis to decide whether to apply.
Hyderabad-based Direct-to-Customer home solutions brand Wakefit Innovations opened its Rs 1,288.89 crore initial public offering for subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 377.18 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 911.71 crore by promoters and early investors.
Wakefit Innovations IPO Price Band, Lot Size
The company has fixed the price band at Rs 185-Rs 195 per equity share. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of 76 shares, which costs Rs 14,820 at the upper price band.
Wakefit Innovations IPO Listing Date
Bidding will close on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Allotment is likely to be finalised on December 11 and shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15, 2025.
Wakefit Innovations IPO Registrar
The book running lead manager is Axis Capital Ltd. and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue.
Wakefit Innovations IPO Subscription Status
As of 6:54 PM on Day 1, the issue has seen a response with the overall subscription standing at only 0.16 times.
According to market tracker websites, Retail investors have applied for 0.77 times the portion reserved for them, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have not placed any bids yet (0.00 times). Non-institutional investors (NII) have subscribed 0.07 times.
Wakefit Innovations IPO GMP Today
In the unlisted market, Wakefit IPO grey market premium (GMP) was last quoted at Rs 5 as of 4:58 PM on December 8, 2025, according to market tracking websites. At the upper end of the price band of Rs 195, this translates to an expected listing price of around Rs 200 per share, indicating a modest gain of approximately 2.56% over the issue price.
About Wakefit Innovations
Founded in 2016, Wakefit started as an online-first mattress brand and has grown into a full-fledged home solutions player offering mattresses, furniture, beds, sofas, wardrobes and decor items directly to customers across India.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.
